Hiring Jumped 33% In June Compared To May, Says Survey

Hiring improved 33% in June, compared to May

Hiring activities across sectors jumped by 33 per cent in June, as compared to May, as relaxation of coronavirus-induced lockdown norms under 'Unlock 1.0' kicked in, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, quoting a survey by job portal Naukri.com. "While the year-on-year hiring is still impacted leading to a decline of 44 per cent in June, key industries such as IT, BPO/ITES, FMCG and Accounting have seen significant uptick in hiring this month as compared to the last two months," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said.

Key sectors like FMCG (58%), Accounting (53%), BPO/ITES (48%), IT-Hardware (37%) and IT-Software (19%) drove the surge in job market. In addition, functional roles in Education/Teaching (49%), Pharma/Biotech (36%) and Sales/Business Development (33%) saw an uptick, according to the survey.

Hiring in hospitality, retail and auto sectors has been the most impacted due to the lockdown, the survey also mentioned.

Earlier this month, private think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) had also noted positive development in the job scenario. It said that that India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11 per cent from 23.5 per cent in May. According to their data, unemployment rate in urban areas for the month of June stood at 12.02 per cent, while that in rural areas was recorded at 10.52 per cent. The number of employed people in the country in June stood at 37.3 crore, as per the CMIE data, while those looking for jobs are 46.1 crore.