Gold Price Eases As Dollar Firms, But COVID-19 Fears Limit Losses

US gold futures held steady at $1,809.70 per ounce

Gold prices edged lower on Monday due to a stronger US dollar, but worries over a surge in coronavirus cases and its impact on the global economy kept the safe-haven metal above the psychological level of $1,800 per ounce. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,807.80 per ounce by 0455 GMT (10:25 am in India). US gold futures were steady at $1,809.70 per ounce.

"There are technical indications that the US dollar could strengthen and that might be why we are seeing traders in the gold market taking the lid off the price at the moment," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

"There's no doubt that we are in the medium-term uptrend for gold. It appears that there's a segment of the investment community that remains unconvinced about the V shaped recovery, and they're buying gold."

The dollar index rose 0.2 per cent against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the US, adding to concerns over the recovery of the global economy from the effects of the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 14 million people worldwide.

Underscoring the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Japan's exports plunged 26.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

Markets are eyeing the European Union Summit for trading cues, with leaders at an impasse over carving up a proposed 750 billion euro ($858.30 billion) recovery fund to revive economies.

"Gold markets are also becoming addicted to large stimulus measures from central banks to provide excess liquidity and which have been driving expectations," Phillip Futures analysts said in a note.

"Central banks may disappoint gold investors if the bankers perceive signs of inflation or economic progress."

Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold and increased them in silver contracts in the week to July 14.

Palladium almost unchanged at $2,024.40 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $836.58 and silver eased 0.1 per cent to $19.29.