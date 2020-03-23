Corporates Can Spend Social Funds On Measures To Fight Coronavirus: Finance Ministry

The coronavirus outbreak will be treated as a disaster, the Finance Minister said on Twitter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that companies' expenditure to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be considered valid under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The coronavirus outbreak will be treated as a disaster, the Finance Minister said on Twitter.   

