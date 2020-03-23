Corporates Can Spend Social Funds On Measures To Fight Coronavirus: Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that companies' expenditure to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be considered valid under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The coronavirus outbreak will be treated as a disaster, the Finance Minister said on Twitter.

\ In view of the spread of novel #CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as pandemic by the WHO, and decision of Government of India to treat this as notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity. #IndiaFightCoronapic.twitter.com/XQneNBaJe8 — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020