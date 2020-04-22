Heineken Suffers 14% Slide In Beer Sales In March

Heineken reported a 14 per cent slide in beer sales in March,

Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent slide in beer sales in March, with sharp declines in all regions as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants across the globe.

The brewer of Heineken, Tiger and Sol beers and Strongbow cider had already said beer volumes would be 2 per cent lower in the first quarter, with a 4 per cent decline in overall volumes, including cider and soft drinks.

The second quarter would be worse, with an impact also in the second half of the year as lockdowns may be lifted but the impact on the economy endured.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)