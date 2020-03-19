Coronavirus Scare: Companies Get 45-Day Relaxation For Filing March Quarter Earnings

Sebi gave a one-month relaxation to companies for filing quarterly corporate governance reports

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday gave a relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing January-March financial results. The markets regulator also announced a one-month extension to companies for filing earnings for financial year 2019-20.

Additionally, Sebi also gave a relaxation of one month to companies for filing quarterly corporate governance reports, and that of three weeks each for reporting shareholding patterns and the statements of investor complaint reports, according to an official circular.

The decision was taken in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many restrictions, including free movement of people, thereby hampering businesses and day-to-day functioning of companies.

"Development arising due to the spread of the virus warrants the need for temporary relaxation in compliance requirement of listed entities," the regulator said.