Coronavirus Crisis: Announcement On Economic Package Soon, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the government is working on an economic package and an announcement in this regard will be made soon. Addressing the media, the Finance Minister said the country is abiding by the Prime Minister's call for staying at home to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Her remarks come as the government is preparing an economic package to help the country shield itself from the impact of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Dozens of cities and at least 75 districts across the country entered a second day of lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, shutting down businesses and disrupting daily life.

Here are highlights of what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: