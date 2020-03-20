Coronavirus Crisis: Fiscal Support, Late Loan Repayment On Cards For Small Businesses, Says Report

The industry is facing major disruptions in the supply chain owing to the coronavirus outbreak amid weakness in consumption demand.

Coronavirus Crisis: Fiscal Support, Late Loan Repayment On Cards For Small Businesses, Says Report
New Delhi:

The government is mulling measures such as allowing late repayment of loans to support the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector to fight the coronavirus outbreak, sources said on Friday.

"We have discussed various things including fiscal support... some kind of deferment to ease the whole thing. The issues related to GST were also discussed," said an official after meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.

Senior officials from the MSME ministry met the Finance Minister here and suggested various measures to help the country's micro, small and medium enterprises sector tide over the present crisis.

The industry is facing major disruptions in the supply chain owing to the coronavirus outbreak amid weakness in consumption demand.

Comments
coronavirusMSME

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter