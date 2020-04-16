Merchandise Exports Shrink 35% In March, Steepest Decline Since 1991

In rupee terms, the exports declined 29.98 per cent to 1.59 lakh crore last month.

India's merchandise exports fell nearly 35 per cent to $21.41 billion last month, marking the steepest monthly decline since 1991, official data showed on Wednesday. Merchandise exports had stood at $32.72 billion in March 2019. The trade data comes days after the government extended a 21-day countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has hurt the financial markets and business globally.

The government said the decline in exports "has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current COVID-19 crisis", which led to "large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders".

While the exports of all commodity groups contracted in March compared to the year-ago period, iron ore orders rose 58.43 per cent. 

Imports also dropped 28.72 per cent to $31.16 billion (around Rs 2.32 lakh crore) last month. In rupee terms, the imports shrank 23.72 per cent lower.

