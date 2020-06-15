Sensex Drops Over 600 Points, Nifty Below 9,800; Banking Shares Worst Hit

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended losses led by declines in banking, financial services, metal and private banking shares. The benchmarks opened lower as a rise in domestic coronavirus cases and worries over a second wave of infections in China sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets. As of Monday, COVID-19 cases in India surged above 332,400 and deaths were over 9,500. India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world. The Sensex fell as much as 659 points and Nifty slumped below important psychological level of 9,800.

As of 10:46 am, the Sensex was down 566 points or 1.68 per cent at 33,214 and Nifty fell 1.73 per cent or 172 points to 9,800.

India recorded 11,502 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 3,32,424, data from the Union Health Ministry this morning shows. The death count rose to 9,520 with 325 fatalities in the last one day.

All sector gauges barring the index of pharma shares were trading lower led by the Nifty Bank and Private Bank indexes' over 3 per cent fall. Nifty Financial Services, Auto, Metal, PSU Bank and Realty sector gauges also fell between 1-2.65 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.9 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.5 per cent.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock dropped 6 per cent to Rs 497. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, HDFC, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Larsen & Toubro, Grasim Industries and Titan were also among the losers.

On the flipside, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro and Vedanta were among the gainers.