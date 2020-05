The global coronavirus pandemic has hit the car rental company hard (representational image)

Car rental company Hertz, hard hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Canada, the company announced Friday.

"The impact of COVID-19 on travel demand was sudden and dramatic, causing an abrupt decline in the Company's revenue and future bookings," Hertz said in a press release.

Its main international operating regions, including Europe, Australia and New Zealand, were not included in the US Chapter 11 filing.