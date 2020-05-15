Sensex Recovers Nearly 400 Points From Day's Low Led By Gains In Metals

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes staged a sharp recovery in afternoon trading led by gain in metal heavyweights Vedanta, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. The Sensex recovered as much as 395 points from the day's lowest level while the Nifty 50 index moved above its important psychological level of 9,100. Earlier in the day, the benchmarks suffered sharp losses wherein the Sensex and Nifty dropped over a per cent each due to weakness in banking shares as the government's economic package failed to impress investors already worried about rising coronavirus cases and poor corporate earnings reports.

As of 2:39 pm, the Sensex was down 0.2 per cent or 59 points at 31,064 and the Nifty 50 index fell 15 points or 0.16 per cent to 9,128.

Nine of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading lower led by the S&P BSE Bankex index's over 1 per cent fall. Realty, Information Technology, Finance, Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services and Auto indexes were also trading on a weak note.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Metal index was top gainer, up 2.4 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a flat note as the S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap indexes were little changed.

Vedanta was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 6 per cent to Rs 95. Bharat Petroleum, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Asia Paints, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries and Hindustan Unilever were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Axis Bank, UPL, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were also among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,176 stocks were trading lower while 1,007 were among the gainers.