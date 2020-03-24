Finance Minister's Top Announcements On Relief Measures Over Coronavirus

Nirmala Sitharaman announced many reliefs for taxpayers as the country entered a second day of lockdown

Here are 10 big announcements for taxpayers and businesses:

The government extended the last date for filing income tax returns for financial year 2018-19 to June 30, and lowered the interest rate applicable to delayed returns to 9 per cent from 12 per cent. The Finance Minister announced an extension in the due date for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with PAN from March 31 to June 30. Debit card holders withdrawing cash from any bank ATM will now be able to do it free of charge for three months, the government said. Tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas extended by three months to June 30 Those availing Vivad Se Vishwas scheme will not have to pay 10% interest on principal For GST returns, the government extended the last date for filing returns for the months of March, April and May to June 30. It also said companies with turnover up to Rs 5 crore will not have to pay interest, penalty or late fee for filing of delayed returns. The government relaxed the requirement for companies to conduct board meetings for next two quarters. "If no board meeting is held for 2019-20, it will not be considered a violation," the Finance Minister said. The government raised the threshold for default under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to Rs 1 crore. Today's moves are under the special task-force constituted by government recently to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the Finance Minister said.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of relief measures for taxpayers and businesses to aid the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic as the country entered a second day of lockdown. Announcing a relaxation in the due dates for filing of certain returns of income tax as well as Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Finance Minister said the government is already working on an economic package to aid the country's fight against the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Briefing the media through video conferencing, the Finance Minister said debit card holders will be able to withdraw cash from ATMs of home as well as other banks without any charges for next three months.