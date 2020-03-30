Banks To Ensure Uninterrupted Services, Says Indian Banks' Association

As the country entered its sixth day of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) said its member banks aim to ensure "uninterrupted banking services" for their customers. In a letter addressed to customers, the IBA said 1,05,988 branches are operational, urged them to "avoid believing rumours". "Be rest assured that we are doing our best and extending all the support you need, in the best possible way we can," said the Indian Banks' Association, which has more than 250 members including public as well as private sector banks, co-operative banks and regional banks.

"We will continue providing the banking services to our valued customers, however we appeal to everyone, to visit the branch premises only in case of absolute necessity. Our employees are also facing the same challenges that you all are and so, we are asking for your help too," the IBA said.

It also said that most of the banking services are available online. Services such as cash deposits and withdrawals are available physically at branches, according to the IBA.

Here's the full text of the IBA's communication to customers:

