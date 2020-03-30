All Banks Ensuring Branches Open, ATMs Working: Nirmala Sitharaman

Social distancing is being respected and sanitizers are provided, Ms Sitharaman emphasized..

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave an assurance that all bank branches and ATMs would remain open, in an attempt to assuage concerns that the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the country, which is already into the sixth day, may hamper banking operations and impact cash withdrawals. She also went on to emphasize that social distancing is being respected and sanitizers are provided, where necessary.

In a twitter message, Ms Sitharaman said: "All banks are ensuring that their branches are kept open, ATMs filled up & are working. Banking correspondents are active."

All banks are ensuring that their branches are kept open, ATMs filled up & are working. Banking correspondents are active. Social distancing is respected & sanitizers are provided where necessary. Just in case, any assistance/clarification is required contact @DFSFightsCorona — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 30, 2020

This is the second time in the recent past that the Finance Minister has stepped forward to allay fears that banks may shut branches in order to protect their employees from the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had denied reports that major banks in the country were shutting down most branches to protect their staff from the coronavirus pandemic.

The denial on Thursday came following a report by Reuters that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and major lenders were considering shutting down most branches across the country to prevent banking employees from getting infected with the coronavirus. Reuters had reported, quoting sources, that only one bank would likely be kept open every five kilometres in major cities and in the rural area, banks would only be operational on alternate days.

The Finance Minister had then said that banks have been specifically asked to remain open and all ATMs will also be open. State Bank of India (SBI) managing director PK Gupta had also denied the report, saying, "Not true at all. There is no such plan."

Meanwhile, Reuters has reported, quoting a March 27 government order: "It is very crucial and critical to keep banking channels open and make sure that branches and banking correspondents function throughout the lockdown period, so that people do not face any hassles or problems in their financial transactions,"

And the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), which is the representative association of banks and other financial institutions of India, had made an announcement on March 27 that banks would continue to offer essential banking services in their respective branches. The services available physically at branches would include cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions. At the same time, IBA appealed to everyone to visit the branch premises only in case of absolute necessity and to make use of online and mobile banking channels for non-essential services.

In related developments, in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the bank employees, among others, for doing their duty amid the lock-down.

In a major relief to loan borrowers, the RBI on Friday permitted commercial banks and other financial lenders to allow borrowers to delay their loan repayments by a period of three months in an attempt to cushion them from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and pre-empt widespread loan defaults.

The consolidation exercise in the banking space, which involves the merger of 10 public sector banks into four, is on track and will come into effect on April, 2020 despite the nationwide lockdown, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last Wednesday.

United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank will be merged with Canara Bank; Allahabad Bank will be amalgamated with Indian Bank; and Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be consolidated with Union Bank of India, as per the consolidation exercise that was announced by the government in August 2019.