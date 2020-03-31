Coronavirus One Of Toughest Challenges World Faced With: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys CEO and managing director Salil Parekh has said it's imperative for businesses to join hands with governments, the civil society and healthcare institutions in the battle to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 is one of the toughest challenges that the world has been faced with, he said.

"At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments, civil society, as well as healthcare institutions to support the communities we live and serve in," Mr Parekh was quoted as saying in a statement of Infosys Foundation, the Bengaluru-headquartered company's philanthropic and CSR arm.

Infosys Foundations, both in India and in the US, are extending their resources and technological capabilities to help people who are most impacted by this pandemic, he said.

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty added: "These are unprecedented times that require every section of the society to rise up to the challenge."

Infosys Foundation on Monday announced that it is committing Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India.

The Foundation contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 crore) to the PM CARES Fund. It is already working with multiple state governments and NGOs to expand its reach across the country, the Foundation said.

"If any state government, healthcare provider, or an NGO would like additional support in their relief efforts, please do reach out to us at foundation@infosys.com with your specific requests. We are happy to evaluate and consider supporting initiatives that align with our areas of focus," it added.