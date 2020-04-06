Gold Imports Slump 73% In March To Lowest In Over 6 Years: Report

India is the world's second biggest consumer of gold

India's gold imports plunged more than 73 per cent year-on-year in March to their lowest in six-and-a-half years as record domestic prices and a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Monday.

The world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported 25 tonnes of gold in March, down from 93.24 tonnes a year ago, the source said, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, March imports dropped nearly 63 per cent to $1.22 billion, he added.