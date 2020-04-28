Boeing Could Take 3-5 Years To Restore Dividend: CEO David Calhoun

Boeing offered a sober outlook on the prospects for commercial air travel due to COVID-19

Boeing's head said Monday that restoring the dividend could take three-to-five years as the company girds for a slow air travel recovery in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"It's going to be a while before the dividend comes back," chief executive David Calhoun said, warning it could take "years".

Speaking at the company's annual meeting, Mr Calhoun offered a sober outlook on the prospects for commercial air travel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which is projected to cost the industry hundreds of billions of dollars in 2020 revenues.

Mr Calhoun said it could take two-to-three years for commercial airline travel to return to the level prior to the coronavirus crisis.