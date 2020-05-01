Amazon January-March Profit Falls 29%, Jeff Bezos Says COVID-19 Expenses To Impact June Quarter

Amazon's profit came in at $2.5 billion in the January-March period

Amazon said on Thursday profits took a hit in the past quarter due to the global pandemic and that its earnings in the current period would be entirely wiped out by COVID-related expenses.

The technology and e-commerce giant said its revenues surged 26 per cent in the first three months of 2020 to more than $75 billion, as people hunkered down at home due to the pandemic turned to it for supplies and entertainment.

But profits slipped 29 per cent from a year ago to $2.5 billion.

Chief executive Jeff Bezos said all profits in the April-June quarter would be erased by expenses linked to the global virus outbreak.

"In this coming Q2, we'd expect to make some $4 billion or more in operating profit," Mr Bezos said.

"But these aren't normal circumstances. Instead, we expect to spend the entirety of that $4 billion, and perhaps a bit more, on COVID-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe."

Shares in the Seattle-based company slipped some 4.2 per cent in after-hours trades that followed release of the earnings report.

Mr Bezos said that "the current crisis is demonstrating the adaptability and durability of Amazon's business as never before, but it's also the hardest time we've ever faced."

"Providing for customers and protecting employees as this crisis continues for more months is going to take skill, humility, invention and money."

Amazon has become a lifeline for consumers facing lockdowns and restrictions around the world, and the company is in the process of adding some 1,75,000 new employees to cope with surging demand.

But the company has also faced protests from warehouse workers and others who claim Amazon has failed to do enough to keep them safe.

Amazon has been scrambling to keep up with demand for supplies and groceries, including from its Whole Foods grocery chain, amid strains in getting and delivering goods.

The e-commerce leader has been prioritizing "essential items" such as household staples and medical supplies, while working to stem price-gouging from third-party sellers.