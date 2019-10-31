NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Core Sector Output Shrinks By 5.2% In September

During the April-September period, the growth of core industries fell to 1.3 per cent against 5.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Economy | | Updated: October 31, 2019 18:13 IST
The eight core sectors had expanded by 4.3 per cent in September 2018.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 4.3 per cent in September 2018.


New Delhi: 

Output of core infrastructure industries shrank by 5.2 per cent in September 2019 as seven of eight sectors witnessed negative growth, according to official data released on Thursday. The eight core sectors had expanded by 4.3 per cent in September 2018.    

Production of seven sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement, steel, and electricity contracted in September.    

Fertilizers production increased by 5.4 per cent in September 2019 over the year-ago month.    

During the April-September period, the growth of core industries fell to 1.3 per cent against 5.5 per cent in the year-ago period. 



