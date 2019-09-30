Core Sector Output Declines By 0.5% In August

Fertiliser and steel production grew by 2.9%, and 5%, respectively during the month under review.

The eight core industries in August recorded a 0.5 per cent decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity, according to a government data released on Monday.

The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 4.7 per cent in August last year.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity recorded a negative growth of 8.6 per cent, 5.4 per cent , 3.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively, in August, according to the data of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

However, fertiliser and steel production grew by 2.9 per cent, and 5 per cent, respectively during the month under review.

During April-August, growth in the eight core industries grew by 2.4 per cent from 5.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

