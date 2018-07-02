Core Sector Growth Slows To 3.6% In May

Core sector's cumulative growth during April to May, 2018-19 was 4.1%.

New Delhi: The output pace of India's eight major industries slowed down sequentially in May with a rise of 3.6 per cent, official data showed on Monday. According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Index of Eight Core Industries (ECI) had risen by 4.6 per cent in April and 3.9 per cent in May 2017.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stands at 131.4 in May, 2018, which was 3.6 per cent higher as compared to the index of May, 2017," the ministry said in a statement.

"Its cumulative growth during April to May, 2018-19 was 4.1 per cent."