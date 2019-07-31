Infrastructure Output Grows 0.2% In June

Infrastructure output comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity

Infrastructure output grew 0.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the country's industrial output.

