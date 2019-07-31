NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Infrastructure Output Grows 0.2% In June

Infrastructure output accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the country's industrial output.

Economy | | Updated: July 31, 2019 18:04 IST
Infrastructure output comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity


New Delhi: 

Infrastructure output grew 0.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the country's industrial output.



