Country's infrastructure output contracted for the second consecutive month to 5.8% in October from a year earlier, lowest since at least April 2012, data released on Friday showed.

During April-October, output grew 0.2 per cent from the year-ago period, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the country's industrial output.