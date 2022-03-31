Core Industries' Output Grows 5.8% In February

India's core industries' output grows 5.8 per cent in February from a year ago

India's infrastructure industries' output expanded 5.8 per cent in February, compared to the same period a year ago, government data showed.

The production in eight core infrastructure industries - which account for nearly 40 per cent of overall industrial output - had grown by 3.3 per cent in January from a year ago.

The index of eight core industries measures the output of eight infrastructure industries - coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, steel and electricity.

Data showed the production of coal, natural gas, petroleum refinery products, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in February 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.

Indeed, the output of coal increased by 6.6 per cent, natural gas by 12.5 per cent, petroleum refinery by 8.8 per cent, steel by 5.7 per cent, cement by 5.0 per cent and electricity generation by 4.0 per cent in February from a year ago.

While the production of crude oil and fertilizers declined by 8.8 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.