Core Industries Grew By 11.6% In August 2021

India's core sector grew by 11.6 per cent in August 2021

The index of eight core industries for August 2021 was at 133.5, up by 11.6 per cent against the index for the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to increase in production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity industries.

Coal production went up by 20 per cent in August 2021 against August 2020 and its cumulative index rose by 12.5 per cent during April-August period of the current financial year over the corresponding period of last year.

Natural gas output also rose by 20 per cent in August 2021 against August 2020 and its cumulative index went up by 21 per cent during April-August period of 2021-22 over the corresponding of previous fiscal.

Refinery production too went up by 9 per cent in August 2021 over the same period of last year, steel output increased by 5 per cent in August 2021 over August 2020 and its cumulative index showed a healthy rise of 44 per cent during April-August period of current fiscal over corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Cement output rose by a huge 36 per cent in August 2021 over corresponding period of last year and its index too went up by a significant 44 per cent during April-August of 2021-22 over corresponding period of previous financial year.

Electricity generation increased by 15 per cent in August 2021 over August 2020 and cumulative index also rose by 15 per cent during April-August period of current fiscal over corresponding period of previous financial year.

The index of core industries consists mainly of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity.

The eight core industries form 40 per cent of the weight of items which comprise the index of industrial production (IIP).