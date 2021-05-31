Consumer Price Index For Industrial Workers Goes Up for April 2021

Consumer price index for industrial workers saw a rise in April 2021

The consumer price index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) for April, 2021 increased by 0.5 points and stood at 120.1. In March, the index was at 119.6 points.

The increase observed in CPI-IW was mainly due to rise in price of items like Arhar Dal, Masur Dal, Fresh Fish, Goat Meat and Poultry Chicken among a host of other food products. Also the increase in prices of cable charges, rail fare, doctors' fee and service charges of motor cycles, led to the rise in the index.

Inflation for April, 2021 went down to 5.14 per cent compared to 5.64 per cent of previous month. Food inflation also declined to 4.78 per cent from 5.36 per cent in the previous month.

Similarly, food inflation stood at 4.78 per cent in April 2021 against 5.36 per cent of the previous month and 6.56 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.