Official Consumer Inflation Data For March Due On Monday. Here's What To Expect

Consumer inflation is likely to have eased to 5.93 per cent last month, according to an April 7-8 poll of 40 economists by news agency Reuters.

Forecasts in the poll ranged between 3.90 per cent and 7.00 per cent, according to Reuters.

If that happens, it will mean inflation has cooled off to the lowest level since 5.54 per cent in November, although still above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent.

It will also mark the sixth month in a row in which consumer inflation stood above the central bank's comfort zone. The RBI tracks consumer inflation primarily for formulating monetary policy.

"Vegetable prices are likely to have eased moderately, led by onions... . Fuel and light inflation is likely to ease slightly on some moderation in LPG prices," said brokerage Nirmal Bang, which expects CPI inflation at 6 per cent in March.

On Thursday, the central bank projected consumer inflation at 6.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, and 3.2 per cent in January-March 2021. The RBI said it will ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward.

The central bank last month cut the repo rate - or the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial lenders - by 75 basis points after an emergency meeting. It also announced steps to shore up liquidity, in line with most major central banks around the world.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted that the central bank will maintain its "accommodative" stance of policy "as long as necessary" to revive growth, while ensuring inflation remained within target. He said the RBI will continue to be vigilant and take "whatever steps necessary" to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

The RBI expects overall demand to weaken on account of the pandemic. "Additionally, the sharp decline in international crude oil prices could provide further relief depending on the pass through to retail prices," credit ratings agency CARE said in a note.