Consumer Inflation Picks Up To 8-Month High Of 3.18% In June: 10 Points

The RBI tracks consumer inflation primarily for formulating its monetary policy

Consumer inflation picked up to 3.18 per cent in June, from 3.05 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday. That marked the highest level of consumer inflation recorded since October 2018, when it stood at 3.38 per cent. Friday's data also showed that retail inflation - the rate of increase in consumer prices determined by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) - came in below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent for an eleventh month in a row.