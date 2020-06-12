Consumer Food Inflation At 9.28% In May

Food inflation in the country stood at 9.28 per cent in May, government data showed on Friday. The National Statistical Office (NSO) did not release an overall consumer inflation reading for a second straight month, due to the countrywide lockdown starting March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, the government releases provisional consumer inflation figures for the previous month, along with the final figures for the month before, in the second week of a month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks data on consumer inflation - or the rate of increase in retail prices determined by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) - primarily for formulating monetary policy.