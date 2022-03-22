Consumer Body Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Penalty On Sensodyne's Misleading Advertisements

A fine of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on makers of Sensodyne brand of toothpaste

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered discontinuation of certain misleading advertisements of Sensodyne toothpaste within seven days and imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the manufacturer.

An official release on Tuesday stated that advertisements of Sensodyne products which make the claims 'Recommended by dentists worldwide' and 'World's No.1 sensitivity toothpaste' have been ordered to be discontinued within seven days. The authority also directed payment of penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

The CCPA, headed by Nidhi Khare, "recently passed order against misleading advertisements of Sensodyne products which make the claims 'Recommended by dentists worldwide' and 'World's No 1 sensitivity toothpaste," the statement said.

Previously on February 9, 2022, the CCPA had passed an order directing discontinuation of advertisement of Sensodyne products which show endorsement by foreign dentists.

The CCPA had initiated suo-moto action against advertisement of Sensodyne products on various platforms including television, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter. The advertisements show dentists practising outside India (United Kingdom) endorsing the use of Sensodyne products namely Sensodyne Rapid Relief and Sensodyne Fresh Gel for protection against teeth sensitivity.

"After examination of the response submitted by the company, CCPA observed that the two market surveys submitted by the company in support of its claims 'Recommended by dentists worldwide' and 'World's No.1 sensitivity toothpaste' made in the advertisements were conducted only with dentists in India.

"No cogent study or material were submitted by the company to substantiate the claims made in the advertisements or indicate any worldwide prominence of Sensodyne products. Thus, the claims were observed to be bereft of any reason or justification," the ministry said.

With respect to the claim of 'clinically proven relief, works in 60 seconds', the CCPA had written to the Drugs Controller General of India, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to furnish its comments on the correctness of the claims made by the company.

The CDSCO has directed The Assistant Drug Controller, Licensing Authority, Silvassa to investigate the claims made by the company since the product in question is manufactured under cosmetic license granted by State Licensing Authority, Silvassa.

The Assisting Drug Controller has written to the CCPA stating that the claims made by the company are under investigation and further action will be initiated after the hearing process.

"In view of the communication received from CDSCO and Assistant Drug Controller, Licensing Authority, Silvassa as regards the claim of 'clinically proven relief, works in 60 seconds', the matter now rests with Assistant Drug Controller, State Licensing Authority, Silvassa," the statement said.

Therefore, the CCPA has ordered discontinuation of advertisements of Sensodyne products which make the claims 'Recommended by dentists worldwide' and 'World's No.1 sensitivity toothpaste' within seven days and directed payment of penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

