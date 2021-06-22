Competition Commission Okays Heineken's Additional Stake In United Breweries

Competition Commission of India has cleared Heineken's additional equity acquisition in United Breweries

The Competition Commission of India has cleared the acquisition of additional equity shareholding of United Breweries Limited by Heineken International B V.

Official sources informed that the competition watchdog gave the clearance to the acquisition on June 21, 2021.

The proposed transaction relates to Heineken's potential acquisition of additional equity stake up to a maximum of approximately 16.40 per cent shareholding in United Breweries, a statement issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said.

Heineken International B V is an investment holding company and is itself not engaged in any business activity. It is a direct as well as indirect shareholder for all non-Dutch companies that form part of the Heineken Group, the statement added.

Heineken Group is an international group of companies engaged in the production, manufacture, packaging, distribution, marketing and sale of beer, non-alcoholic beer, cider and cider-based beverages, and a range of other beverages.

United Breweries Limited is a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and is principally engaged in the manufacture, sale and distribution of beer in India. The company's shares are listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.