Competition Commission Of India Okays Adani Green's Acquisition Of SB Energy

Competition Commission of India has cleared Adani Green's acquisition of SB Energy

The Competition Commission of India has approved Adani Green Energy Limited's acquisition of the entire stake shareholding in SB Energy Holding Limited.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of the entire i.e. 100 per cent shareholding of SB Energy Holding Limited by Adani Green.

Adani Greens is engaged in the business of power generation through renewable energy and is part of the Adani group.

SB Energy, through various special purpose vehicles is engaged in generation, supply and sale of electricity and energy produced from renewable sources.