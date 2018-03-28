Competition Regulator Approves UltraTech's Bid For Binani Cement The bidding process for Binani Cement was overseen by NCLT.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CCI approved Ultratech's $1.1 billion bid to buy Binani Cement.



UltraTech offered on March 19 to buy Binani Cement Ltd, days after a group comprising cement maker Dalmia Bharat and a fund backed by Bain Capital and India's Piramal Enterprises said its bid for Binani Cement had won approval from the company's panel of creditors.



The bidding process for Binani Cement was overseen by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which deals with insolvency and company disputes. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



India's top cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved its $1.1 billion bid to buy Binani Industries Ltd's cement unit.UltraTech offered on March 19 to buy Binani Cement Ltd, days after a group comprising cement maker Dalmia Bharat and a fund backed by Bain Capital and India's Piramal Enterprises said its bid for Binani Cement had won approval from the company's panel of creditors. The bidding process for Binani Cement was overseen by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which deals with insolvency and company disputes.