Competition Regulator Approves UltraTech's Bid For Binani Cement

UltraTech offered on March 19 to buy Binani Cement Ltd, days after a group comprising cement maker Dalmia Bharat and a fund backed by Bain Capital and India's Piramal Enterprises said its bid for Binani Cement had won approval from the company's panel of creditors.
The bidding process for Binani Cement was overseen by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which deals with insolvency and company disputes.
