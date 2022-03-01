Commercial LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 105

Prices of commercal LPG have been hiked by Rs 105

Prices of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG), which is used in hotels and other commercial establishments, were hiked by Rs 105 on Tuesday to its second-highest level, even as subsidised gas sold to households remained untouched.

Subsequently price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has been hiked to Rs 2,012 from Rs 1,907, according to price notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second-highest rate, after Rs 2,101 per cylinder in December 2021.

LPG rates are revised on the 1st of every month based on the price of benchmark fuel in the previous month.

However, the price of domestic cooking gas LPG, sold to households, has not been changed since October when it rose to Rs 899.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

The freeze in domestic LPG prices is mainly due to rousing criticism from the opposition over prices prices being hiked by Rs 90 in the previous six months.

Similarly petrol and diesel prices too have been stable for more than 100 days now since November 4, 2021, when government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on the eve of Diwali.

There are speculations that fuel rates may be hiked once assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh come to an end on March 7, as global crude prices have surged after Russia invaded Ukraine last week.