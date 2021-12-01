Commercial LPG Cylinder To Cost More than Rs 2,100 After Latest Hike

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 100.50 on Wednesday. In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 2,101 compared to the previous rate of Rs 2,000.50.

In Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,234.50.

New Delhi: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 100.50 on Wednesday. In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 2,101 compared to the previous rate of Rs 2,000.50. The prices were last hiked by Rs 266.50 on November 1. 

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost Rs 2,051 from Rs 1,950 earlier. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate stood at Rs 2,177, while in Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,234.50.

However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50 per bottle.

The prices of LPG cooking gas cylinders across all categories -- including subsidised gas -- were hiked by Rs 15 on October 6. Prior to that, the rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were increased by Rs 25 on October 1.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for 27 consecutive days on Wednesday. 

In the national capital, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

