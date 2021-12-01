Commercial LPG Cylinder To Cost More than Rs 2,100 After Latest Hike

In Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,234.50.

New Delhi: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 100.50 on Wednesday. In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 2,101 compared to the previous rate of Rs 2,000.50. The prices were last hiked by Rs 266.50 on November 1.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost Rs 2,051 from Rs 1,950 earlier. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate stood at Rs 2,177, while in Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,234.50.

However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50 per bottle.

The prices of LPG cooking gas cylinders across all categories -- including subsidised gas -- were hiked by Rs 15 on October 6. Prior to that, the rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were increased by Rs 25 on October 1.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for 27 consecutive days on Wednesday.

In the national capital, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.