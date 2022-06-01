Commercial Cooking Gas Price Reduced By Rs 135 Per Cylinder

The 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder would now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi.

The prices of commercial LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders have been reduced by Rs 135 today. The 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder would now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi. In Kolkata, it would cost Rs 2,322, Rs 2,171.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2,373 in Chennai.

Non-subsidised cooking gas remained unchanged at Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Cooking gas rates were hike twice last month, taking LPG prices above the Rs 1,000-mark.

Costs of LPG cylinders vary across cities due to value-added tax (VAT) and other taxes.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) usually revise LPG price changes twice every month, once at the beginning and the then towards the middle of the month.