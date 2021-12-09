Commerce Minister Urges Steel Makers To Provide Relief To Small Units

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal has urged steel makers to give relief to small industries

Government has urged steel makers to explore possibilities of providing relief to small industries that use the metal for producing various components and products.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday appealed to steel makers for assessing manufacturing costs and exploring possibilities of offering relief to small industries that use the commodity for production purposes.

The issue was discussed in a meeting held with representatives of the steel industry and the actual industry.

The meeting was organised to address the issues flagged by small industries and exporters about steel input prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Goyal said that "special care of micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) needs to be taken for easier and cost effective supply of steel".

He asked the steel industry stakeholders to assess the manufacturing costs and explore the possibilities of offering relief to small industries which use steel as input for manufacturing components and other engineering products.

Steel industry stakeholders showed intent to support small and medium enterprises and exporters.

They assured the small enterprises and exporters about finding affordable solutions to address their challenges especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairperson Soma Mondal, chief of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Atul Bhatt, JSW Steel chief Sajjan Jindal, as well as CEO and managing director of Tata Steel, T V Narendran, were also present in the meeting.