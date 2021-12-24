CoinSwitch Kuber Lists New Crypto Assets for Indian Investors

CoinSwitch Kuber is India's largest and most valued crypto unicorn.

India's largest crypto company, CoinSwitch Kuber, has added new crypto assets for investors and traders in India. These new crypto assets include MANA, SAND, GALA, REQ, and COTI. CoinSwitch Kuber has also kicked off several educative initiatives so that investors can learn about these new crypto assets, to make smart decisions.

Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar as a global aggregator of crypto exchanges, CoinSwitch Kuber is India's largest and most valued crypto unicorn with more than 13 million users. Today, users can choose from over 80 coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin.

The company started its India operations in June 2020 to make Crypto investing as easy as ordering food online. Backed by reputed investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Venture, CoinSwitch Kuber is creating an investment ecosystem that simplifies investing in Crypto for retail users.

Here's what you should know about the brand new crypto assets now available on CoinSwitch Kuber:

MANA: Synonymous with a virtual reality marketplace Decentraland, MANA is an ERC-20 token used to pay for NFTs, exclusive names, avatars, wearables, and everything else available on this Metaverse. MANA moved from the lows of $0.8616 (₹65.42) on September 15 to the highs of $5.48 (₹416.09) on November 25, thereby gaining almost 540%. As we speak, it is trading close to $3.168(₹240.54) and still looks promising on the charts.

SAND: Gamers, attention! SAND is the native token of the decentralized gaming community Sandbox and facilitates the platforms' Play-to-Earn' model. SAND was hovering around $0.809(₹61.42) on November 15. Stoked by the Metaverse hype SAND moved up by almost 940%, peaking at $8.4022(₹637.97) on December 25. As we speak, it is trading at $4.80(₹364.464).

GALA: As a utility token relevant to Gala Games, a decentralized gaming community, GALA lets players be in control of the games and in-game assets, influence decisions, and even trade-in NFTs. GALA has moved up quite a bit over the past few months, with prices bottoming around $0.052(₹3.95) on September 15 and moving all the way up to $0.7121(₹54.06) on November 28, thereby translating gains of over 1200%. It is currently trading a few ticks slower than the latest high, at $0.506(₹38.4).

REQ: Relevant to the decentralized payment ecosystem, i.e., the Request Network, REQ token aims to make the global payment scenario more secure, trackable, and accountable. Trading at $0.2208(₹16.76) on September 15, REQ boarded the DeFi wave to reach highs of $0.746(₹56.64) on November 26. And after translating gains of almost 240%, REQ is currently trading a notch lower at $0.4054(₹30.78).

COTI: With its eyes on creating top-shelf, on-chain FinTech products, COTI has made giant price-specific strides as well by recovering from the lows of $0.295(₹22.40) on September 21 to reach highs of $0.65(₹49.35) on December 1. Since then, prices have nosedived a bit as COTI is currently trading at close to $0.30(₹22.78), which is closer to the lows made in September.

"In our continued efforts to make money equal for all, we have just finished adding five new assets following rigorous scrutinization. As Crypto adoption continues to grow in India, our education initiatives, including Kuberverse, aim to help Crypto enthusiasts make an informed investment decision. We urge investors to do their own research from verified sources before investing," said Ashish Singhal, Founder, and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber.

CoinSwitch Kuber, with its strong vision to bring cryptocurrencies to millions of Indians, has added these new crypto assets so that Indian investors can make the most of the ongoing crypto boom. To get started, sign up for your account on CoinSwitch Kuber today!

(Disclaimer: Coinswitch is an advertiser on the NDTV Network)