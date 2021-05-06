Coforge Soars After Net Profit Rises 17% To Rs 133 Crore In March Quarter

Shares of Coforge were last trading 17.37 per cent higher at 3,394.75 on the BSE.

Share price of global IT solutions company Coforge Limited - earlier known as NIIT Technologies, zoomed over 17 per cent on Thursday, May 6, after announcing its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21. On Thursday, Coforge opened on the BSE at Rs 2,894, registering an intra day high of Rs 3,448, and an intra day low of Rs 2,823.35, in the trading session so far. According to a regulatory filing by the organisation to the BSE, Coforge reported a net profit of Rs 133 crore in the March quarter in the fiscal year 2020-21.

On the NSE, Coforge Limited opened at Rs 2,905, witnessing an intra day high of Rs 3,449, and an intra day low of Rs 2,821.85, in the session so far. It was last trading 17.62 per cent higher at Rs 3,401.55 on the NSE.

