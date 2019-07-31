Coffee Day Enterprises Shares Plunge 20% For Second Day

Coffee Day Enterprises shares plunged 20 per cent on Wednesday. VG Siddhartha, founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, was found dead on Wednesday morning. The body of Mr Siddhartha, chairman and managing director of Coffee Day Enterprises, was found 36 hours after he went missing from a bridge near Mangaluru in Karnataka. Wednesday's trading session marked a second straight day of sharp losses in the Coffee Day stock. SICAL Logistics shares were also locked in the lower circuit at 20 per cent for a second straight session.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Coffee Day Enterprises and SICAL Logistics shares fell by the daily maximum limit of 20 per cent each to Rs 123.25 and Rs 58.25 respectively.

Mr Siddhartha was the owner of cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day and also one of the promoters of SICAL Logistics. He owned a 32.75 per cent stake in Coffee Day Enterprises.

Mr Siddhartha was recently in the news after he sold about 20 per cent of his stake in tech company Mindtree to engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro.

Coffee Day Enterprises were on course to end lower for a sixth session in a row. As of Tuesday's closing price, the stock had declined 22.94 per cent in the past five sessions.

At 10:46 am, the Coffee Day Enterprises stock was locked in the lower circuit at Rs 123.25 while SICAL Logistics shares traded 18.06 per cent lower at Rs 59.65, as against a 0.57 per cent fall in the benchmark Sensex index.

