Coca-Cola To Acquire Residual Stake In Sports Drink Maker BodyArmor For $5.6 Billion

Coca-Cola will completely acquire sports drink maker BodyArmor

Coca-Cola announced Monday that it will acquire full ownership of sports drinks company BodyArmor for $5.6 billion.

The beverage giant had bought 15 per cent of BodyArmor in 2018, and will continue to operate the firm as a separate business in North America, according to a statement.

The move is part of the company's efforts to boost its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade, agencies reported.

Coca-Cola also said that BodyArmor will be managed as a separate business within its North America operating unit.