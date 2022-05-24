Coal Production Rose To 34 Million Tonnes Till May 15

Domestic coal production went up to 33.94 million tonnes in the first half of May

Domestic coal production went up to 33.94 million tonnes in the first half of May, a growth of 36.23 per cent over the production of 24.91 million tonnes during the same period last year.

Total coal dispatch till May 15, 2022 were at 37.18 million tonnes, showing a rise of 15.87 per cent during the corresponding period last year.

For the month of April, total coal despatches were 71.77 million tonnes, recording a growth of 9.39 per cen on year-on-year basis, Coal Ministry data said.

Total dry fuel production in the country increased to 67 million tonnes in April 2022 registering an impressive growth of 29.80 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

Coal India Limited (CIL) has played an important role in augmenting production and recorded its highest monthly coal production of 53.47 million tonnes in April, a jump of 27.64 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Till May 15, CIL production stood at 26.35 million tonnes, an increase of 34.44 per cent over production of 19.60 million tonnes during same period last year.