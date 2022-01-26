Coal Ministry PSUs' Capex Rises 28.33%

Capex of PSUs under coal ministry have registered a growth in first nine months of this fiscal

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) under coal ministry have recorded a capital expenditure of Rs 12,605.75 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year, a growth of 28.33 per cent over Rs 9,822.28 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

"The ministry of coal, through its PSU's have registered 28.33 per cent YoY growth in capex achievement for the period ending December 2021. As compared to last year achievement of Rs 9822.28 crore for period upto December 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the increased capital expenditure gave impetus to the national economy that has been badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Coal ministry PSU's have done capex of Rs 12605.75 crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the COVID struck economy," it said.

The capital expenditure of Rs 12605.75 crore achieved during April-December 2021 period is 75 per cent of the coal ministry's annual capex target.