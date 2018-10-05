Performance Bonus For FY18 To Cost Coal India 1,600 Crore Rupees

The payment for CIL employees will be made on or before October 12, 2018.

Coal India has to shell out Rs 1,500-1,600 crore towards performance linked bonuses for its 2.9 lakh employees, a top company official said Friday. "The outgo will be between Rs 1,500-1,600 crore for us on account of performance bonus for non executive employees,"Coal India director (Personnel) R P Srivastava told PTI.

The Standardization Committee of JBCCI X has unanimously agreed to pay Rs 60,500 per employee on pro-rata basis to the Non-Executive Cadre Employees of Coal India and its subsidiaries as well as Singareni Coal Company Ltd. (SCCL)as Performance Linked Reward (PLR) for the financial year 2017-18.

The 10th Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI - X) comprises representatives from management and central employees' unions. The payment for CIL employees will be made on or before October 12, 2018 and in case of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) -- the other government-owned miner --the date of payment will be decided by the company itself.