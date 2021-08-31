Coal India Ramping Up Supplies To Meet Growing Power Demand

Coal India has ramped up supply of dry fuel to meet growing power demand

In order to meet the growing power demand in the country, Coal India Limited (CIL) has stepped up supplies of dry fuel in the last five days of August 2021, with the Maharatna company supplying 1.7 million tonnes of it on a daily basis.

"Augmenting supplies to coal fired power plants, CIL is pumping 1.36 million tonnes of coal per day. The last three-day average loading to power sector has touched 1.4 million tonnes. The coal supplies to thermal power projects has picked up only in July and have been at a historic high since then," a statement by the Ministry of Coal said.

The subsidiaries of CIL have enhanced their loading to meet the prevailing demand scenario. One of the CIL subsidiaries, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has despatched 102 rakes on August 30, 2021, official sources said.

Coal India has also registered the highest ever loading since July 2021 of 285 rakes in a single day on August 30 from its sidings. The depletion rate of coal stocks in thermal power plants has now reduced, the statement added.