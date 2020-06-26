Coal India Profit Dips 23% To Rs 4,625 Crore In March Quarter

Coal India's profit declined 23 per cent in the fourth quarter

State-run Coal India Ltd on Friday reported a 23 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,625 crore in the January-March (fourth) quarter of financial year 2019-20. The miner had posted a net profit of Rs 6,026 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Profit during the full year declined 4.3 percent to Rs 16,714.19 crore and revenue from operations fell 3.5 per cent to Rs 96,080.34 crore, Coal India said in a filing to the exchanges. Revenue from operations during the quarter came in at Rs 27,568.23 crore, down 3.6 per cent to compared to same period previous fiscal, hit by nationwide lockdown for more than a week in March.

Its sales during the quarter under review were down by four per cent to Rs 25,597 crore as compared to Rs 26,704 crore registered in the same period of FY19.