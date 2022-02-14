Coal India December Quarter Profit Rises 48% To Rs 4,558 Crore

Coal India reported 48 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit

Maharatna company Coal India Limited (CIL) on Monday reported a 47.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit which stood at Rs 4,558.39 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal, on higher revenue from operations.

Its consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,085.39 crore in the corresponding period of last year, the company said in a filing to Bombay stock exchange.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during October-December period increased to Rs 28,433.50 crore from Rs 23,686.03 crore in the corresponding period.

Consolidated expenses during the third quarter increased to Rs 22,780.95 crore from Rs 19,592.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The production of raw coal during the October-December period increased to 163.82 million tonnes from 156.78 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The offtake of raw coal also increased to 173.77 million tonnes during the quarter from 154.46 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The company said that sales from e-auction in October-December period stood at Rs 5,052.97 crore with an average realisation of Rs 1,947.19 per tonne.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the total domestic dry fuel output.