Coal India Posts Rs 4,567 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Quarterly coal production rose 2.6 per cent year-over-year to 155.97 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest coal miner, reported a 50.1 per cent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as it benefited from higher coal production.

Its profit for the three months to December reached Rs 4,567 crore ($646.5 million), compared with Rs 3,043 crore a year earlier, the company said.

The figure beat analysts' average estimate of Rs 4,069 crore in profit, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

($1 = Rs 70.63)