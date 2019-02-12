NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Coal India Posts Rs 4,567 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

The figure beat analysts' average estimate of Rs 4,069 crore in profit, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

February 12, 2019
Quarterly coal production rose 2.6 per cent year-over-year to 155.97 million tonnes.


Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest coal miner, reported a 50.1 per cent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as it benefited from higher coal production.

Its profit for the three months to December reached Rs 4,567 crore ($646.5 million), compared with Rs 3,043 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Quarterly coal production rose 2.6 per cent year-over-year to 155.97 million tonnes.

($1 = Rs 70.63)

