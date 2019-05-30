Coal India March Quarter Profit Zooms Nearly 5 Times To Rs 6,024 Crore

Coal India as a whole produced 194.45 million tonnes of coal in March quarter.

State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday reported a whopping over 362 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 ended March at Rs 6,024.23 crore, as compared to Rs 1,302.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 28,546.26 crore, up by 7.5 per cent from Rs 26,547.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the 2017-18.

During the last quarter of financial year 2018-19, Coal India as a whole produced 194.45 million tonnes (MT) of coal against 183.45 MT during the same quarter of the previous fiscal, with an increase of 11 MT in volume terms registering a growth of 6 per cent.

Coal supplies to consuming sectors during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 were 163.51 MT, registering a growth of 3 per cent on comparative quarter basis with absolute increase of 4.65 MT. Coal offtake during the same quarter of 2017-18 was 158.86 MT.

The miner reported that its net profit for the whole of last fiscal was Rs 17,462.18 crore, as against Rs 7,038.44 crore for the previous fiscal.