Coal India Gains Over 4% On Dividend Announcement Plans

Coal India shares gained more than 4 per cent in early trading after the company announced on Tuesday that a board of directors meeting scheduled on March 05, 2021 will consider a second interim dividend for financial year 2,021. At 11:05 am, the shares of Coal India were trading at Rs 143.05, higher by 4.4 per cent, on the BSE. The shares have touched an intra-day high of Rs 144 and a low of Rs 139.60 thus far.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on March 5, 2021 to consider and approve payment of a second interim dividend for 2020-2021 if any," the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Coal India has also fixed March 16, 2021 as the 'Record Date' for payment of the second interim dividend, if declared by the Board.

